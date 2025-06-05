Woman Borrows Her Mom’s Expensive Suitcase After Her Dad Suggests It, But Now Her Mom Is Upset And Wants It Back

Imagine borrowing your mom’s suitcase from your parent’s basement with your dad’s approval, and still, your mom gets upset because she didn’t know you had borrowed it.

AITA for borrowing my mom’s suitcase? I just finished a semester at uni. Before I left, my dad gave me a new suitcase to put my stuff in cause my old one was broken. It was one of the suitcases that wasn’t in use in our basement, but I was aware that it was my mom’s.

She thought it was okay to use it, since it was in the basement. But apparently, it was not.

Months later, I come home and she notices that I’ve been using her suitcase and gets very upset.

She says it was disrespectful of us to use her suitcase without asking, which I agree with, I guess.

But her reaction was disproportionate.

I didn’t think it was that big of deal but I could tell that she was very upset and hurt by it, and obviously I would never want to make my mom feel that way. The suitcase is still very clean and I plan on taking it to the dry cleaners this week, but I still feel really guilty.

The price of the suitcase might explain things… A bit.

It is a very nice suitcase and pretty expensive (it’s TUMI brand if anyone is wondering) and I understand she was saving it to use herself on vacation or something. She kinda mentioned wanting a new one, so I might just offer to save up and by her one to replace it because I don’t want her to feel like I don’t care about the situation, but I don’t know if I’m overreacting and it’s actually not that big of a deal. AITA?

Daughters commonly borrow things from their mothers and it’s not like she stole it, so I don’t see an issue.

But let’s see what Reddit thinks about this.

It’s not her “fault”.

Yup.

Her mom didn’t even notice the suitcase was gone, for months.

And her dad gave it to her.

Making her daughter feel so bad over borrowing a suitcase is so petty.

