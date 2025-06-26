Woman Needs To Take A Sick Day, But Her Manager Won’t Pay Her For The Sick Day Unless She Gets A Doctor’s Note

If you could only get paid for taking a sick day if you went to the doctor and got a doctor’s note, you’d probably make sure you went to the doctor and got a doctor’s note.

In this story, one woman finds out that a doctor’s note can actually help you out even more than what you originally requested.

Let’s read the whole story.

Manager threatens to write me up with salary deduction if I won’t give a doctor’s note, for asking my excess hours just because I am sick So I (30F) has been working with this company for 3 years already. I work on retail and our managers are always micro managing and will write us up each time even just by breathing 😂 (jk) but you can tell that’s how they are up our nose all the time. Especially I was once written up for eating during my lunch break in our shop (that’s for another story)

She really needed to take a sick day.

Now on to the original story. My day offs are scheduled every Thursdays and I was already feeling ill days before my day off. I had waited until my day off to rest and hope I could feel better but when the end of my day off comes, I still feel sick so I informed my boss if I can use my excess hours and not come to work the next day since I am so sick. Just for context, our company never pays for our overtime but expects us to work 12 hours of everyday and per day they will give us 2 hours excess and since I never requested until that particular day, I had racked up 120 excess hours overtime which can be used for dayoffs etc.

The manager insisted on a doctor’s note.

I had only requested a 1 day extra off which would amount to 10 hours to be deducted from my long extra hours accumulated. But my boss threatens to write me up if I don’t provide a doctor’s note and she informed me that even if I will provide one, she won’t deduct it to my hours. So I comply and went to doctor and take a medical note and was given a 3 day recommended rest and sent it to my manager.

Time to follow doctor’s orders!

Now she has no choice but to let me have additional 3 more days paid sick leave and I won’t be back to shop until Monday instead of just giving me a day to rest 😂 Now Saturday comes and the shop has a lot of issues without me and my reliever is having hard time coping from work so my manager calls me. And I didn’t respond to any of her messages nor calls and just rested well. Monday came and I reported the company to Labour claims and the company was forced to pay me that 120 hours overtime 😂 Checkmate!

All this over requesting one sick day!

Required a doctor’s note for one sick day is bound to backfire.

Enjoy every second of the required time off!

