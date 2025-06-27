Woman Felt Rushed By Another Gym-Goer Waiting To Use The Equipment, So Instead Of Being Considerate She Decided To Stall Out Of Spite

Gym etiquette can be a delicate dance, especially when popular equipment is limited.

One gym-goer was nearly finished with her workout when another member politely asked to use the ankle strap. But instead of wrapping up, she dragged things out just to make a point.

AITA for pretending I wasn’t done with the gym ankle strap because this girl kept asking for it? I (23F) was at the gym doing kickbacks with the ankle strap.

Believe it or not, this equipment was somewhat rare around her gym.

It’s one of those things that’s always missing, so when you find it, you kind of guard it with your life. This girl came up while I was mid-set and asked, “Are you almost done?” I said not yet because I still had a set left. Totally fine, whatever.

But when the girl continued to hover, she grew increasingly irritated.

But then, like two minutes later, she asks again. I was literally just resting between sets, and she kept hovering nearby, glancing over like she was waiting for me to hurry up. It started to annoy me, so even though I was actually done, I told her I still had more to go.

So she decided she was really going to take her time.

I stretched it out a bit and stayed there longer than I needed to, just because she was being lowkey rude and impatient. Eventually, she walked off and I put the strap back.

Now she’s facing pushback from other people in her life.

My friend thinks I was being petty and should’ve just given it to her, but I feel like she was being pushy and kind of entitled. I didn’t owe her the strap the second I was done, right? AITA?

Sure, the other girl might have been pushy, but two wrongs don’t make a right.

What did Reddit think?

Did it ever occur to this person that this fellow gym goer also wanted to do the same exercise with said scarcely available equipment?

If the equipment really is so hard to find, maybe she would be better off just buying her own.

This fellow gym-goer sees right through this façade.

It’s very possible this girl deserved the benefit of the doubt.

She might have felt justified in the moment, but dragging things out only made her look like a petty jerk.

