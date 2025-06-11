Woman Helped Her Friend Get A Job Where She Works And Received A Referral Bonus, But Now Her Friend Wants Her To Split The Money Between Them

When it comes to money, friendships can really get tested.

If you helped a friend get a job where you work and got a referral bonus as a reward, would you keep all the money for yourself, or would you split it with your friend?

This woman helped her friend get a job at her workplace, and her friend thinks she should split the referral bonus with her.

Is that fair? Check out the full story.

AITAH If I don’t split my bonus? I helped my best friend get a job at my work. She needed something that allows work from home and with more pay. I was really stoked that she got the job!

This woman received a $500 referral bonus.

I found out I got a $500 referral bonus. It’s because she’s stayed in her position for 3 months. I spoke to a different friend about it. They said my friend thought it was messed up to keep it all because she’s the one who got the job.

Her friend could use the money.

I’m gonna be honest, splitting it never crossed my mind. She recently left her fiancé and is left with a lot of bills. She hasn’t lived solo before, and she has credit card debt. So, I’m sure it would be really nice for her to have it.

She doesn’t know what to do.

But she has her family. They’ve been helping her pay her mortgage for the last few months. AITA if I don’t? What would you do?

The bonus was meant for her not her friend.

Some friendships are more precious than money.

