Woman Inherited $75k From Her Grandmother, But When Her Sister Asked Her For Money To Fix Her Car, She Refused

Money can cause big issues in the family.

Would you loan a family member money if they had a history of poor money management, or would you refuse and let them deal with the consequences of their overspending?

This woman and her sister inherited $75,000 each from their grandmother.

She invested her share, but her sister quickly spent her money on vacations and material things.

Now, her sister needs financial help. Should she help her?

Read the full story below to decide.

AITA for lying to my sister about not being able to access my inheritance to help with her car repairs? I (34F) inherited $75k from my grandma last year. My sister (29F) got the same amount. I invested mine while she blew through hers in 6 months on designer stuff and a luxury vacation.

This woman refused to help her sister because her money is tied up in investments.

She contacted me in tears last week when her car broke down. She owes $8k to get it fixed. She can’t get a loan, since she has horrible credit. And I said I couldn’t assist her since I have my money wrapped up in investments. Withdrawing it early will cost me penalties.

While she can withdraw some of it, she chose not to because her sister is bad with money.

This is somewhat untrue. I can tap about $15k without charge except I do not want to do so. She has constantly misused money, and I am fed up with it. Our parents rescued her numerous times, and now, she expects the same from me.

Now, her sister calls her selfish.

She said I am selfish because we both received the same inheritance, and I clearly have the money. Our mother phoned me the other day, telling me to assist needy family and our grandma would be ashamed if me.

She believes their grandma would be upset with her sister, not her.

But our grandma was very thrifty and would more than likely be appalled at my sister’s expenditure. Am I wrong to have lied about being unable to access my money? I have worked hard to manage my money, and I feel like my sister thinks money just appears out of the ground.

Let’s find out how others reacted to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Short but true.

No is a complete sentence, says this person.

Here’s another sensible insight.

Finally, this user says it’s not your responsibility.

Every action has a consequence, especially when it comes to financial matters.

