Woman Is Moving To Another State With Her Boyfriend, But She’d Feel Much Better About The Move If He Would Propose First

How long do you need to date someone to know they’re the person you want to spend the rest of your life with?

Would you move across the country with someone you were dating even if you weren’t sure you had a future together, or would you refuse to move until you were engaged?

In today’s story, one woman is struggling with this dilemma, and she’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for wanting a proposal before moving out of state with my (27F) boyfriend (29M) and for letting my parents’ opinions get to me? I (27F) have been with my boyfriend (29M) for 6 years. We’ve lived together before, we love each other, and we’ve talked about marriage. Now we’re considering moving out of our very small hometown to Texas for better jobs and a fresh start. I’d be going back to teaching (something I love and used to make content about), and he’d be taking a job that pays a bit more than what he makes here. We’d both be earning around $60–65K.

Her parents aren’t sure the move is a good idea.

The move would mean leaving my parents’ home, where I’ve lived my whole life. They’ve always supported me, and honestly, the hardest part about leaving is leaving them. They’ve expressed concern about me moving without being married. My dad even told my boyfriend that he should propose before we move, and my mom said if he’s only making a little more money, it’s not really worth moving together without more commitment.

She wants her boyfriend to propose.

Here’s where I feel conflicted. I lowkey agree with them. I love my boyfriend, but he hasn’t proposed yet. When I’ve brought it up, he’s said he hasn’t had the money to buy the kind of ring I “deserve,” and that if he doesn’t propose within the year, I’m “welcome to leave.”

She thinks he should be ready to commit.

That really stuck with me. It’s hard not to feel like after six years, and especially before uprooting my whole life, he should know whether he wants this long-term or not, even if he claims to want to marry me eventually. I’m still excited about the move, the change of scenery, and the potential to grow creatively and professionally—but is it unreasonable to want a stronger commitment first? Or to feel unsure because my parents (who’ve been my support system forever) are hesitant? AITAH for wanting a proposal first, or for letting my parents’ opinions influence my feelings about this move?

Six years is a long time. She needs to make it clear that she wants to get married. It would be a shame to uproot her entire life, and then they break up.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He’ll probably never propose.

He should know by now if he wants to marry her.

She’ll probably regret it if she moves.

She shouldn’t move unless she’s engaged.

What is he waiting for?

