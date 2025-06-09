Woman Plans To Take A Day To Tidy Up After Her Houseguests Leave, But When Her Guests Find Out They Change Their Flights So That They Leave A Day Later

It can be great to have friends visit, but if they’re staying in your home, that also means extra work.

Imagine scheduling your vacation time so that you have an extra day off work after your house guests leave. That way you can have one day to get the house back to normal and to rest for a bit without playing tour guide.

What would you do if your guests changed their flights so that you wouldn’t get that day to yourself after all?

The woman in today’s story is in that position, and she is making it very clear that her guests are not welcome in her home that last day.

Is she being rude, or are they acting entitled? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for kicking my houseguests out 11 hours before their flight is scheduled to leave? My friend and his wife have made plans to visit us this summer for a weekend stay. The flight is two hours, so not a really long journey for them. We have our home professionally cleaned regularly and go all in to be good hosts to our guests. However, with any good thing, some people try to take advantage. I usually will take an extra day from work after guests leave to get rest or even tidy up the house a bit. It’s just a peaceful time for me to return to the normalcy of our household after being in host mode.

She may not get a day to rest.

Before my friend booked his flight, my husband let it slip that I will not be working the Monday after my friends’ stay with us. Next thing I know, my friend tells me that they will be flying out on a red eye the Monday I took off for rest. This means they will arrive early Friday morning, and leave late Monday night. To that I responded that I will be taking them to the airport as early as 8am Monday morning so I can have my day of rest like I planned.

She tried to explain why she’s not going to play tour guide on Monday.

My friend tells me that he doesn’t understand why they can’t just hang out at our place or have us show them around town more on that Monday since they have a late flight. I explained to them that the day off is for me to rest, not to continue to be their host. I told them that they are more than welcome to leave their luggage here if they want to go explore on their own, but we will not be hosting them or playing tour guide after Monday morning. He goes on to admit that it was cheaper for him to book the later flight on Monday and that it’s not a big deal for him and his wife to just hang out at my house all day until it’s time for them to fly out.

She’s really standing her ground about resting on Monday.

Keep in mind that I will have to take them to the airport or pay for rideshare because he refuses to pay. I will also have to feed them. I told him that they are welcome to visit and stay with us, but staying at our house all day Monday is not an option and he needs to make other arrangements. He’s now accusing me of being a horrible friend and his wife says we’re AHs. Your thoughts?

Her husband is the problem here. He shouldn’t have mentioned that she took Monday off. Maybe her husband should also take Monday off so he can play tour guide all day while she gets the house to herself to rest.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks she’s weird and her friends are weird.

Lack of communication before the flights were booked is the real problem here.

Are they really friends?

She shouldn’t kick them out.

This person takes her side.

I’m not sure this friendship will survive after this visit.

