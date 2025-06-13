Woman Received The Silent Treatment From Her Friend For The Second Time, So She Immediately Cut Her Off Without Warning

The silent treatment is an unhealthy way to express anger. Communication is so much better.

AITA for immediately cutting off my friend after the second silent treatment with no warning My (21F) friend (23F) has been giving me complete silent treatment. This is the second time, and I swear on my dead puppy, I truly have no clue what I did. I haven’t even spoken to her in months, because I’ve been busy. I truly thought we were still friends.

I texted her asking what was wrong, and saw she ignored me. So, I blocked her on every site, every app, everything. I didn’t explain to her or warn her. I just did it.

I’ve been abused in my life and taken advantage of so much. She was truly a good friend, but I can’t mentally handle silent treatment. I’m even leaving the friend group.

I just want a life of peace and happiness. I’m tired of the drama. She’s been there for me a lot, but I’m done. I said if the silent treatment happened again, I’d be done. AITA?

The silent treatment can be annoying, but I wonder if her friend is mad at her for not talking to her for months. Maybe she thought she was getting the silent treatment.

Friends don’t play mind games, they communicate.

