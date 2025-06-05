Woman Refused To Go To Her Best Friend’s Three-Day Bachelorette Party, So The Bride-To-Be Started Guilt-Tripping Her

Some brides-to-be can get so consumed by their own wedding that they don’t think about anyone but themself.

This woman got invited to her best friend’s three-day bachelorette party, but she is also a new mom who can’t leave her baby that long.

Her friend isn’t taking no for an answer.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my best friend I’m not coming to her bachelorette party? My best friend is having a wedding this year. It is honestly very rushed. I just found out about the bachelorette party a few hours ago, and it’s for three days.

This woman has a few reasons not to go to the bachelorette party.

I am a stay-at-home mom with a 10-month-old. My baby has never been without me for a day, let alone three. I told her I am not comfortable leaving her. I also said I can’t have my husband take two days off work and lose pay because we are already financially strapped.

Her friend started guilt-tripping her.

She is guilt-tripping me, telling me that she wants me there the most. “It’s a once in a lifetime event,” she said. I get that and I feel awful.

She told her friend that she prioritizes her family.

But I feel like I need to put my family first. I need to do the responsible thing. I told her all this. She said, “Well, you’re going to have to leave her alone at some point.”

She thought her friend was being insensitive.

I thought it was pretty insensitive. She doesn’t have kids and doesn’t understand how hard it is. Am I being unreasonable and selfish?

She has a baby. Her friend may want her to attend the party, but she needs to be more understanding that she can’t.

Some things are more important than parties.

