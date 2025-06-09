Woman Wanted A Night That’s All About Her On Her Birthday, So She Didn’t Invite Her Loud Friend Who Always Causes Drama

Some friends can be too exhausting to be around.

Would you ever consider excluding a close friend from a party to avoid the drama they always bring with them?

This woman wanted a quiet birthday dinner focused on her, so she didn’t invite that one loud and dramatic friend.

Now, some of her other friends are calling her petty and immature.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not inviting my friend to my birthday dinner because she always makes it about her? I (21F) just had a small birthday dinner. I celebrated it with five friends I feel close to. I didn’t invite one girl from our friend group because every time we go out, she kind of hijacks the vibe.

This woman has a friend who always ends up in a mess.

She gets super loud and blacks out drunk. Somehow, she turns the night into a mess that we all end up managing. She’s not a bad person. She’s just… exhausting.

She wanted a chill night about herself.

I wanted the night to feel chill and comfortable. I don’t want to feel like I was babysitting, and I don’t want to be bracing for drama.

Her friend called her petty.

She found out. She told people I excluded her “to be petty.” So now, another friend said I was being “immature” because I did not include everyone.

She’s not sure if uninviting the friend was the right thing to do.

I feel like I just wanted one night that was actually about me. I didn’t want it to be someone else’s chaos. AITA?

I could see why the friend might feel hurt by being excluded, but I also understand not wanting added drama on your birthday.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Birthdays should be about the one celebrating, not other people.

