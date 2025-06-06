Woman Wants To Buy Her Old Childhood Home, But Her Dad Thinks It’s “Cursed” And Refuses To Visit Her If She Buys It

Houses hold a lot of memories for people who live there.

Would you ever consider buying and moving into your childhood home?

This woman and her fiancé want to buy her old childhood home, but her dad warned her he wouldn’t set foot in that house if they did.

Should she buy it anyway, or should she look for another house?

AITA for buying my parents old house? My parents are divorced. They have been for a long time. My fiancé and I are on the hunt for a house. It just so happens that the childhood home that I grew up in is for sale! It’s had many nice renovations and is perfectly within the budget.

I walked into this house, and my eyes began to tear up. It just felt right. My mom is encouraging that I pursue this house if it feels right. My dad, however, said that if I buy this house, he will never set foot in it.

For context, he lives alone in a small apartment. He has limited friends and family other than me. He is already somewhat isolated. I’m worried that buying this house will only cause tension, and it might bring about further isolation on his part.

I think maybe he has bad memories with the house because of their divorce. He says it’s “cursed.”

I worry that buying this house will hurt his feelings. It might bring up bad memories for him. I feel like a jerk for even considering their old home. AITA for wanting to buy this house?

Cursed or not, an affordable house is rare these days.

