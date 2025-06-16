Woman Was Able To Secure A Dorm Room In A New Building, But Her Roommates Are Trying To Push Her Out So Their Friend Can Have The Spot

College housing can be stressful.

What would you do if you were able to get a dorm room in the specific dorm you wanted to be in, but your new roommates tried to bully you so that you’d switch rooms?

Would you give in or stand your ground?

This woman was able to secure a dorm room in a building she really wanted, but her roommates asked her to drop the room so their friend could have it.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not dropping my dorm room? A couple of weeks ago, I finalized my housing and confirmed my dorm room. I really didn’t think much into it. All I cared about is being in this specific building because it is much newer and has specific amenities in the actual building.

This woman was asked by her roommates to drop the room for their friend.

This is my first year at the university, and I was really struggling to figure out the website, so I was only just now able to contact my roommates. They asked me politely if I could drop the room because they had already planned on having one of their friends stay with them.

She told them she wouldn’t drop the room.

I would have gladly changed rooms; however, because this building is nicer, it ended up getting completely booked out early on. I let them know that I would not be dropping the room as I wanted to stay in this building.

They started insulting her and calling her names.

Now, they started to insult me and call me “rude” and “inconsiderate” for not just dropping the room. I understand their frustration. I told them that if it was an issue they could always switch rooms, too.

They then said they would not switch rooms because they would have to change buildings, and that I should just act like an adult and leave because none of them want me there.

She still wouldn’t give in to their request.

It honestly hurt hearing all of this when I don’t see how this is an issue? They made it clear to me that if I don’t drop the room, then I would not be welcomed. I don’t want to drop the room.

She wanted to be in that building so badly.

I’m not even trying to be petty. But I had wanted to stay in this building for specific reasons, and if I drop the room, I will have to stay in a different building that does not the same amenities or perks. So, AITA?

Those roommates sound horrible!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person offers some advice.

Here’s a possible response.

Keeping fingers crossed.

They will likely harass the next person.

Indeed!

Some people think they can bully their way into getting what they want.

