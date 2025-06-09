Woman Was Invited To Her Cousin’s Wedding, But She Doesn’t Want To Go Because She Can’t Afford To Buy A Gift And Something Appropriate To Wear

Weddings are expensive, and while they are most expensive for the bride and groom, the wedding guests don’t really get to attend for free.

Wedding guests are expected to buy presents for the newlyweds, and they also might end up spending quite a bit of money on a new outfit to wear for the occasion.

In today’s story, one woman is wondering if she messed up by telling her cousin she won’t go to her wedding because of how much it will cost.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for upsetting my cousin due to my finances I (19F) am a broke college student, and i’m working part-time at a cafe, but my hours are inconsistent, and everything is expensive. My parents help out with what they can, but they’re struggling too. Recently, my cousin Nova (32F) announced that she’s getting married this summer and invited me to her wedding.

This is getting expensive fast.

I’m happy for her, and i really want to support her. but here’s the thing: the wedding is going to be fancy, and there’s a dress code with specific colors and styles. I don’t own any formal clothes like that, and the thought of having to buy a whole new outfit stresses me out. I’ve looked online, and decent dresses are way out of my budget.

She can’t afford a gift either.

On top of that, Nova sent out a wedding registry and said that everyone should bring a gift off the list. I know a gift is expected, but again, i can’t afford anything that’s on there, not with how tight things are right now. i can’t even afford anything I need for school So, i decided to be honest with her.

She told her the truth about everything.

I told her that as much as i’d love to be there and support her, it’s just not possible for me financially. I explained that the dress code is out of my budget, and that I can’t afford a gift off the registry, so i wouldn’t be able to attend. I tried to be as respectful as possible, but she wasn’t happy. She said it was “disappointing” and that “family should support each other” and that it wouldn’t be the same without me.

Her parents think she should still go to the wedding.

Now, my parents are upset with me too, saying I should go regardless and either figure out how to get a dress or just put a gift on a credit card. They said I can’t miss family events like this and that it’s a “once-in-a-lifetime” thing for Nova. But honestly, I don’t want to go into debt for a wedding when I’m already struggling with basic expenses. I can’t show up out of dress code because nova has said how they’re spending a lot of money for this moment to be right AITA for not wanting to go to my cousin’s wedding because I can’t afford the dress or a gift?

She shouldn’t go in debt in order to attend a wedding, but maybe she could borrow something to wear from a friend or family member and see if she could add her name to whatever gift her parents are getting Nova.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Credit card debit is not a good idea.

This person wouldn’t go.

Yes, if her parents want her to go, this is what they should do.

Skipping the wedding is better than going into debt.

She doesn’t have to go to the wedding.

