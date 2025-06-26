Woman Wasn’t Impressed After She Used Minoxidil For Hair Growth. – ‘Once I got done using it, took away more hair than it gave?’

I thought this stuff was supposed to GROW hair…

A TikTokker named Maria posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers that she had a serious issue after she used a hair growth product called minoxidil.

Maria said, “Anyone on minoxidil want to explain this? How is it that minoxidil, once I got done using it, took away more hair than it gave? Y’all didn’t say once you discontinue the product that it’s going to do more damage than what you had initially.”

She added, “It was not this bald, this shiny. All in all, it was just thin, not just in the area I was trying to grow back. Now, it’s bald.”

Maria continued, “So, now I’m gonna have to go back to my old school remedy of making my own products at home to grow my hair back if it will grow. Anybody who has used minoxidil for hair growth and you stopped, please let me know if you had a similar reaction or similar side effect once you stopped it and did the hair grow back.”

She added, “I always look at hair like, ‘It’s hair; it’ll grow back,’ but I don’t know if it’s gonna grow back. Best believe that I am crying.”

Maria posted a follow-up video and told viewers that it took her three months to realize what was happening to her hair.

She said, “This was full, but now look. They’re getting blotchy again. The facial hair is gone, the increased thickness of hair all over my body that has started to diminish and then the bald spot that I was trying to get rid of and grew it back. The Monxidil is finally leaving my system!”

Maria added, “As you see, I have the men’s because that’s what a guy dressed as a dermatologist on TikTok was recommending for people to use. For the ladies, try the 2% and see if it helps.”

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person offered some advice.

Another TikTok user thinks they know what happened.

And this viewer spoke up.

