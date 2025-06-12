Woman’s Parents Rekindled A Friendship With Her Ex-Husband And His New Wife, But Since Her Mom Started Sharing Her Personal Information With Them, She Asked Them To Stop

Those who are able to part ways amicably are considered lucky by many. It’s not something to be taken for granted.

Now imagine if, after achieving such a feat, your own parents decided to reopen those wounds by befriending not only your ex, but their new partner as well.

AITA for telling my mum I’m uncomfortable with her maintaining a relationship with my ex-husband and his new wife? I (30s, F) have been divorced from my ex-husband for about five years. Our split was amicable, no drama, no hard feelings, we just drifted apart. Since then, we’ve both moved on: I’ve remarried and recently had a baby, and he’s also remarried and has a baby with his new wife.

A few months ago, my mum bumped into my ex at the shops. They hadn’t spoken in a couple of years, but they had always been friendly while we were together. After chatting, he and his wife invited my parents over for lunch. My mum asked if I was okay with that, and I said I was fine with a one-off lunch and them catching up casually; out of courtesy and recognising the past closeness.

However, since that lunch, my parents (particularly my mum) have continued to stay in contact with my ex and his new wife. They’ve met up multiple times, sometimes without even telling me. I had to ask to find out it was happening, which already felt a bit off. While I was overseas recently, they met up again.

What’s really made me uncomfortable is that my mum has been sharing private details about me with them, things like my birth experience and personal parts of my relationship. I even saw messages from my mum to my ex’s wife talking about shopping, complimenting her style, even saying things like “I loved you all” which honestly felt like she’s just totally moved into this new friendship.

I recently confronted my mum and told her that I’m actually not okay with this ongoing relationship. I feel like it crosses a boundary and, frankly, feels like a betrayal. She doesn’t seem to understand how it could be hurting me, despite her having instilled in me the importance of loyalty and trust throughout my whole childhood. AITA?

Her mom is allowed to keep in contact with them, but sharing her personal information is plain wrong.

At the very least, she needs to put her mom on an “information diet”.

