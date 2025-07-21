21-Year-Old Man Contemplates Seeing His Girlfriend One Last Time Before Going Abroad, But He’s Hesitant About Defying His Parents Wishes

What makes you a true adult? Age? Wisdom? Some of us seek advice from our parents all our lives.

If you were legally and adult, would you ask permission from your parents to visit your girlfriend, or would you simply go see her without telling your parents?

Read how one Redditor struggles when deciding whether to obey his parents or rebel to see his girlfriend one last time.

Check out the story below for all the details.

WIBTA: Parents won’t let me spend a full day with gf before I leave the country for a year, I wanna go without telling them I, 21M, wanna go meet my gf, 22F, who lives about 2 hours (via a flight) away. We’ve been together for 2.5 years, known each other for 3 years now, all long distance. I’m in the last year of my 5-year degree, which requires me to complete my Master’s thesis. I’ve decided to do my thesis abroad, in the U.S., at a pretty good college.

But, he has one wish before he goes abroad.

Before I go for my year long thesis, I wanna meet my girlfriend one last time. Things are uncertain, and I’m not sure if we’ll last over the next year, so this would effectively be the last time we meet (unless we work it out somehow). We’ve met a few times (around 6-7 times), each time lasting for no more than a few hours. I wanna spend 1 full day with her before leaving. She won’t be able to come meet me there in the U.S., due to her academics and family.

However, his parents are forbidding him to see her.

I’ve told my parents every time I’ve gone to meet her or when she’s come to meet me. They refused to let me go, citing that the town she’s in isn’t safe, or that they’re not comfortable with the idea because they weren’t allowed to meet during their time. AITA to be ticked off and to be thinking of going without informing them?

He’s done everything right…

I’ve been somewhat of an ideal kid, near independent, great grades in school, at a great university and my thesis at a great college abroad, fairly good internships which earn me pretty good money (by my country’s standards), and just overall being mostly transparent with my parents.

I feel like the reasoning of not being comfortable doesn’t make any sense cause I can do the same once I’m abroad. No one’s gonna be supervising me there and that me asking for permission instead of going there without letting them know shows that I respect them as well.

So, is the OP wrong for wanting to see his girlfriend without telling his parents? Let’s read the comments below to see what side Reddit falls on throughout all of this.

Culturally, people made sure to highlight that the Western world would have different thoughts.

Many remained confused by needing the parents’ permission.

Some were more direct with their thoughts than others.

And others said this was a no-brainer.

This man has every right to travel without permission — he’s an adult!

