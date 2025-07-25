‘I’m so lucky to have an extraordinary man like him in my life.’ – A 100-Year-Old World War II Veteran Got A Surprise Tribute On A Flight

This is the kind of wholesome content we need right now, folks!

A woman named Kaitsy posted a video on TikTok and shared the heartwarming moment that she shared with her 100-year-old grandfather on a plane.

Her grandpa’s name is Gordy and he is a survivor of the iconic Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.

The video showed Gordy sitting in his seat on a flight.

A flight attendant got on the plane’s PA system and told passengers, “We don’t have royalty in the United States, but we sure have something close, and he’s sitting in Row 1.”

He continued, “We have a survivor of the Battle of Iwo Jima aboard. Gordy is 100 years old. He landed on Iwo Jima on his 20th birthday.”

The passengers on the plane clapped for Gordy and he was clearly moved by the gesture.

In the video’s caption, Kaitsy wrote, “So honored and proud to call him my Grandpa. I’m so lucky to have an extraordinary man like him in my life.”

Check out the video.

@kaitsy_baker So honored and proud to call him my Grandpa🩷 One of the last remaining survivors of the Battle of Iwo Jima in WWII. Im so lucky to have an extraordinary man like him in my life🥹🤍 @Rainey @Sam Baker ♬ original sound – Kaitsy 🎀

That was the wholesome video we all needed today!

The internet always comes through.

