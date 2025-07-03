July 3, 2025 at 4:48 pm

A California Resident Gave TikTok Viewers A Heads-Up About The State’s Real ID Cards

by Matthew Gilligan

woman holding a real id

TikTok/@sabzkp

I recently tried to book an appointment to get a Real ID where I live in North Carolina, and the appointments for all DMV locations in my area were booked up…FOR SIX MONTHS.

What?!?!

Yes, I suppose I could go in and spend a whole day there to get a Real ID, but who has time for that?

So I did what any busy person does: I applied for a new passport and I’ll use that when I fly until the Real ID hype settles down a bit and THEN I’ll get one of those new, nifty ID cards.

But enough about me!

A woman named Sabrina posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a tip about Real IDs if they happen to live in California.

woman talking in her car

TikTok/@sabzkp

Sabrina told viewers, “Hey everyone! Quick tip for anyone planning to get their Real ID. Before you wait in that three-hour line like I did, double-check that you don’t already have one.”

woman sitting in a car

TikTok/@sabzkp

She showed viewers her driver’s license and said, “And seriously, why couldn’t this process be done from bed? I just found out that if you have this little bear symbol, it means you’ve got a real ID.”

Sabrina added, “Who knew?”

woman showing a real id

TikTok/@sabzkp

Check out the video.

@sabzkp

Cryinggggffff #realid #california #psa

♬ original sound – Sabrina

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 11.02.43 AM A California Resident Gave TikTok Viewers A Heads Up About The States Real ID Cards

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 11.03.17 AM A California Resident Gave TikTok Viewers A Heads Up About The States Real ID Cards

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts…

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 11.03.36 AM A California Resident Gave TikTok Viewers A Heads Up About The States Real ID Cards

Can they possibly make the Real ID process any more complicated?

