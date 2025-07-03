A California Resident Gave TikTok Viewers A Heads-Up About The State’s Real ID Cards

I recently tried to book an appointment to get a Real ID where I live in North Carolina, and the appointments for all DMV locations in my area were booked up…FOR SIX MONTHS.

What?!?!

Yes, I suppose I could go in and spend a whole day there to get a Real ID, but who has time for that?

So I did what any busy person does: I applied for a new passport and I’ll use that when I fly until the Real ID hype settles down a bit and THEN I’ll get one of those new, nifty ID cards.

But enough about me!

A woman named Sabrina posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a tip about Real IDs if they happen to live in California.

Sabrina told viewers, “Hey everyone! Quick tip for anyone planning to get their Real ID. Before you wait in that three-hour line like I did, double-check that you don’t already have one.”

She showed viewers her driver’s license and said, “And seriously, why couldn’t this process be done from bed? I just found out that if you have this little bear symbol, it means you’ve got a real ID.”

Sabrina added, “Who knew?”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts…

Can they possibly make the Real ID process any more complicated?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.