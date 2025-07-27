A Car Owner Thinks An Auto Care Shop Tried To Rip Her Off When She Asked About Getting Her Windows Tinted

No doubt about it, a lot of auto body shops and mechanics rip folks off on a regular basis.

And that’s why TikTok videos that warn customers about that kind of stuff are so important!

This video comes from a woman named Nat who said she got a quote that was way too high when she inquired about getting tint added to her car windows.

Nat has a Chevrolet Corvette C5 and she told viewers, “I asked him, ‘How much for ceramic windshield and two windows?’ He says, ‘What type of car is it?’ I tell him C5 Corvette. He says, ‘$600.’”

She continued, “I’m like, bro, you just did my friend’s tints two weeks ago, an entire car, for $400 ceramic.”

The man stood firm that his price was $600.

Nat said, “Bro, this guy, I swear he’s trying to scam me.”

A friend of Nat’s got in touch with her and told her they knew someone who could take care of her tint job for a cheaper price…but Nat realized it was the same guy she was already dealing with.

Nat’s friend told her, “It’s definitely just cause you’re a girl and he thinks you’ll you’ll just pay it cause you don’t know.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I respect the hustle but I have brain cells.”

You gotta do your research before you get work done on your car!

