A Customer Said A Waiter Wouldn’t Let Her And Her Friend Order What They Wanted To Eat
by Matthew Gilligan
Hmmm, this is interesting…
Call me crazy, but I thought customers were allowed to order what they want when they go out to eat at restaurants.
But what do I know?!?!
A TikTokker named Olivia took to the social media platform and talked about the strange experience she had with a waiter when she went out to eat with a friend.
The video shows Olivia sitting at a table in a restaurant and the text overlay reads, “Just went out for dinner and the male waiter told us our order was too much food for two women (we literally just ordered a main meal each).”
The text overlay continued, “He literally refused to put the order through unless we only shared one main. I love when men think women don’t eat. Stunning behavior, really.”
Well, that’s weird…
Here’s the video.
@livlivinlife__
and yes that tiny plate is what he thought would fill us up, and yes we did end up having to go get another dinner after 🥰 #men #femaleempowerment
Olivia posted a follow-up video and gave viewers more information about what happened.
Check out what she had to say!
@livlivinlife__
Replying to @Jo Lee just so you can see THIS was the food he thought would be too much for us :):):) #men #femaleempowerment
And here’s what viewers had to say.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker spoke up.
And this individual shared their thoughts.
What a weird way for a server to do their job…
I bet they don’t make very good tips.
