A Customer Said A Waiter Wouldn’t Let Her And Her Friend Order What They Wanted To Eat

Hmmm, this is interesting…

Call me crazy, but I thought customers were allowed to order what they want when they go out to eat at restaurants.

But what do I know?!?!

A TikTokker named Olivia took to the social media platform and talked about the strange experience she had with a waiter when she went out to eat with a friend.

The video shows Olivia sitting at a table in a restaurant and the text overlay reads, “Just went out for dinner and the male waiter told us our order was too much food for two women (we literally just ordered a main meal each).”

The text overlay continued, “He literally refused to put the order through unless we only shared one main. I love when men think women don’t eat. Stunning behavior, really.”

Well, that’s weird…

Here’s the video.

Olivia posted a follow-up video and gave viewers more information about what happened.

Check out what she had to say!

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

What a weird way for a server to do their job…

I bet they don’t make very good tips.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.