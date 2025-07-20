A Customer Said She’ll Never Go Back to Jiffy Lube After A Worker Scammed Her

As someone who had an extremely bad experience at a Jiffy Lube store a long time ago, I feel this woman’s pain.

Her name is Chloe and she took to TikTok to put Jiffy Lube on blast after a worker did her dirty.

Chloe told viewers, “PSA for women everywhere: Do not go to Jiffy Lube.”

She said she waited in the shop’s lobby while her car got worked on and a worker showed her an air filter and said she needed to get hers changed.

But Chloe had other plans.

She told the worker, :That looks good to me. I don’t need a new one. Just pop that one back in.”

Chloe found out later that the worker never put the air filter back in her car.

She said, “I had been driving without a filter to my engine for months. Do you know the damages of that couple be, like, irreparable? Or thousands of dollars or hundreds of dollars?”

The TikTokker said that if you don’t know much about cars, it’s a good idea to go to a local auto shop instead of a big chain like Jiffy Lube.

Jiffy Lube sure seems to be getting a lot of bad press lately…

Maybe find another place to change your oil.

