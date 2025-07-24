July 24, 2025 at 4:48 am

Instacart Customer Who Ordered One Bundle Of Asparagus Had Eleven Bundles Delivered

by Matthew Gilligan

Is there such thing as too much asparagus?

Well, I guess it depends on the circumstances, but this woman sure thinks there is!

Her name is Katrina and she took to TikTok and showed viewers how her Instacart order went off the rails in a big way.

Katrina said that she only ordered ONE bunch of asparagus in an Instacart order…

But things didn’t go as planned…

When the TikTokker examined her delivery, she realized she had ELEVEN bundles of asparagus.

Katrina said, “Thanks so much for the extra. Anyone want some asparagus?”

Take a look at the video.

Katrina posted a follow-up video and said that she ordered 1.2 pounds of asparagus from Instacart…

But she got 11 pounds.

Wow…

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer was shocked.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

Free food is always a good thing!

True story.

