A Deceased Ex Causes A New Boyfriend To Ghost This Girl, So She Wonders If Maybe This Relationship Is Also DOA

Plenty of people have good reason to be jealous of an ex.

But in this story, a new guy is literally intimidated by a dead man.

Let’s dig up the dirt on this one.

Boyfriend wants me to cut ties with ex MIL So I was with my ex-boyfriend for 5 years and he sadly passed away in 2021.

Tragic beginning. How will this story end?

I met someone new in 2023. I’m still pretty close with my ex MIL. My boyfriend who passed away was her only child and she has no grandchildren. She’s 81 years old and she has cancer.

Sounds lucky for this MIL that she has someone who cares.

I live in London and she lives in Manchester so I don’t see her often. I usually visit her every 4 to 5 months to check up on her and see if she needs anything as she doesn’t have any family. The problem is my boyfriend.

Who could have a problem with this arrangement?

He doesn’t understand why I still see her and has asked me to cut her off. I really don’t want to do that as she’s elderly and sick. He says I go and see her because I’m still in love with my dead ex, but this isn’t true.

Sounds like he’s haunted by his own issues. How will OP respond?

I love my boyfriend with all my heart. He has given me an ultimatum, either I cut ties with her or he’s leaving me. I told him I can’t do that because it would make me feel terrible. He is not talking to me right now and ghosting my messages. AITAH? What should I do?

Seems like OP’s BF needs to let his insecurities die.

Let’s see what the comments say.

This person says BF is inventing competition.

Another person says, listen to yourself!

Another person says, he’s the AH but you’re crazy.

This poster is like, break up now.

And one user suggests that love is infinite.

This boyfriend is ghosting over a ghost.

