A Doctor Explained Why He Won’t Be Taking A Trip On A Cruise Ship Any Time Soon. – ‘We’ve already had 12 outbreaks.’

Hey, cruise ships aren’t for everyone…

And, after watching this viral video from TikTok, you might be one those people who won’t be going on a cruise anytime soon.

He’s a doctor named Zachary and he talked about why he won’t be taking a cruise in the near future.

Zachary cited a recent CBS News report that talked about cruise ship inspectors for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) being laid off.

He said, “They help trace outbreaks to reduce the chances of more people getting sick. We’ve already had 12 Norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships this year, compared to 8 last year.”

Zachary said that cruise companies used to have their ships inspected twice a year, but that’s not gonna be happening anymore, apparently.

He said, “It’s not like we’re saving any money from the taxpayers’ perspective. This makes absolutely no sense.”

Going on a cruise doesn’t sound like such a good idea these days…

