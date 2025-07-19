July 19, 2025 at 8:48 am

A Doctor Explained Why He Won’t Be Taking A Trip On A Cruise Ship Any Time Soon. – ‘We’ve already had 12 outbreaks.’

by Matthew Gilligan

doctor speaking about cruises

TikTok/@rubin_allerg

Hey, cruise ships aren’t for everyone…

And, after watching this viral video from TikTok, you might be one those people who won’t be going on a cruise anytime soon.

He’s a doctor named Zachary and he talked about why he won’t be taking a cruise in the near future.

doctor talking about traveling

TikTok/@rubin_allerg

Zachary cited a recent CBS News report that talked about cruise ship inspectors for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) being laid off.

He said, “They help trace outbreaks to reduce the chances of more people getting sick. We’ve already had 12 Norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships this year, compared to 8 last year.”

man talking about cruise ships

TikTok/@rubin_allerg

Zachary said that cruise companies used to have their ships inspected twice a year, but that’s not gonna be happening anymore, apparently.

He said, “It’s not like we’re saving any money from the taxpayers’ perspective. This makes absolutely no sense.”

doctor talking about traveling

TikTok/@rubin_allerg

Here’s the video.

@rubin_allergy

CDC’s cruise ship inspectors laid off. #cruise #tiktokdoc #learnontiktok

♬ original sound – Dr. Rubin, MD

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 06 20 at 1.51.47 PM A Doctor Explained Why He Wont Be Taking A Trip On A Cruise Ship Any Time Soon. We’ve already had 12 outbreaks.

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 20 at 1.51.59 PM A Doctor Explained Why He Wont Be Taking A Trip On A Cruise Ship Any Time Soon. We’ve already had 12 outbreaks.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 20 at 1.52.15 PM A Doctor Explained Why He Wont Be Taking A Trip On A Cruise Ship Any Time Soon. We’ve already had 12 outbreaks.

Going on a cruise doesn’t sound like such a good idea these days…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter