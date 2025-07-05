A Dog Chased Them During Their Morning Run, And Now The Pooch Is Nowhere To Be Found And The Owner Blames Them

We all love the doggos in our lives, but we have to be responsible with them.

How responsible, however, do we need to be with OTHER peoples’ doggos?

This story is really one for the books.

Check it out.

AITA Owner Blames Me For Missing Dog I went on a run this morning. Something I do several times a week. We have a concrete trail/path that runs through my neighborhood and cuts through the middle of the neighborhood park. I usually run the 2 miles up and back.

Today as I cut through the park, this unleashed dog starts chasing me. The owner immediately yelled at me to stop running and come back so she could get her dog. I ignored her, I don’t know this dog, I don’t know if its friendly or mean. So I continued my run and at some point after I crossed the street bordering the park the dog went its own way.

On my way back, about 10 minutes later, I encountered the owner and she says that her dog is still missing and basically blames me. I stopped, told her sorry, should have followed the law and kept it on a leash. It’s not my responsibility to keep your dog safe. She called me [a jerk]. I went on my way.

Per nextdoor, she still hasn’t found the dog as of this evening. AITA?

