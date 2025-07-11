July 11, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Driver Waited 23,000 Miles Between Oil Changes On Her Car, And Then She Found Out It’s Supposed To Be Every 5,000 Miles

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, that doesn’t sound right…

A TikTokker named Gaby posted a video on TikTok and explained to viewers that she waited an incredibly long time to get the oil changed in her car.

Gaby told viewers, “I haven’t gotten an oil change since June of last year, which is 23,000 miles ago.  didn’t realize that was bad because I thought I was supposed to get one every 15,000 miles.”

Hmmm…

Gaby said the sticker on her car “looks to me like it said 15,000 miles.”

Upon closer examination, the sticker actually reads +5,000 miles.

Gaby said, “I Googled it yesterday because my car was flashing and was saying, ‘Warning, you have really low oil.’ And I find out you have to get an oil change every 5,000 miles. I can’t believe my car did not break on the spot.”

Take a look at the video.

So I found out today you need an oil change every 5,000 miles…. Not 23,000 miles… #carsoftiktok #cartroubles #justagirlintheworld #girlcars #girlcar

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

She might want to read her owner’s manual again…

