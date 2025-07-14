A Driver’s Attempt To Load A Volkswagen On A Trailer Didn’t Go Well

There are some things in life that you should just leave to professionals…

And it looks like this is one of them!

A TikTokker posted a video and it showed how things in this situation went all wrong…

Loading a car onto a trailer sounds simple enough, but one man on TikTok captured exactly how it can go wrong.

In a recent viral video which has now been viewed over 1.1 million times, TikTok user @b2steezyy shows a black Volkswagen slowly approaching a trailer’s ramp.

The issue, however, is that the ramp sits high, and the car rides low—two things that don’t mix well.

As the driver inches forward making contact with the ramp, the car reaches a critical point where something underneath snaps with a loud noise.

It’s unclear whether the ramp broke or if a part of the car got torn off, but a loose plastic piece fell to the ground. Some users in the comments speculated that it was the oil pan that got knocked off.

Check out the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Don’t try this at home, folks!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!