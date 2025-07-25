A Fallen Limb Is Blocking The Road After A Storm, But When A Driver Is Impatient, Another Driver Blocks Her Car With The Limb

Storms can cause a lot of damage, and after a storm, you sometimes have to be careful when you’re driving.

The driver in this story encountered a fallen limb when he was driving to work. He got out to move it, but the driver in the car behind him was pretty annoyed that she had to wait for him.

He decided to make sure she’d have to wait even longer.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Sorry I am not moving this fallen limb blocking the road fast enough for you. Let me just move it from in front of my car to in front of yours. After a round of big storms, I was driving to work, and this woman had sorta been tailgating me for a bit, nothing too severe, but annoying me because it is still raining out and the roads are slick. Nice car. Middle-aged looking driver. I encountered a rather large branch on the road. I guess technically it was a limb? Not sure where the line is between branch and limb. Anyroad, it was a big enough sucker, but I thought I could drag it off to the side, so I got out and with some huffing and puffing started to move it.

The lady behind him was pretty impatient.

And halfway though the woman beeped her horn. I looked at her because I thought maybe she was trying to indicate something – some danger or something, but she just held her hands up in a “Well what is going on?” manner. I gesture at the big limb (trying not to increase the size of it with each telling) as if to say, “Can’t you see this big thing that I am moving here?” And she just throws her hands up further a little bit and then slaps them down on her steering wheel. Or at least that was my perception at the time.

He decided to do something really petty.

In my efforts I got things jammed up on a fire hydrant, and I am getting frustrated, and wet, and this POS behind me HONKS AGAIN. I finally finagle the limb to the side but continue to drag it behind my car, effectively getting the heavy, thick end back in to a road-blocking position, right in front of her car. I wish I could say I had the balls to look her in the eye, but the moment I let it down I realized how petty I was being and felt a sting of shame, and mentally slapping myself for wasting time doing this. I hustled back in to my car and drove off quickly, and when I guiltily glanced in the rear view she had not gotten out or moved her car, and remained that way when I looked before rounding the bend.

That is really petty. If she had just waited patiently for a minute, she could’ve been on her way.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person doesn’t think OP should feel guilty.

Here’s a story about the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

This man offered to trade places with an impatient driver.

This person thinks the level of pettiness was perfect.

Another person likes the revenge.

She got what she deserved!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.