A Farmer’s Market Customer Found Something Gross In The Jar Of Pickles She Bought

by Matthew Gilligan

All we can say about this video is…

YUCK.

A TikTokker named Mia posted a video on the social media platform and talked about the gross, unexpected surprise she got from a jar of pickles.

Mia told viewers, “Okay, guys, we went to the farmer’s market by my mom’s house. We got peaches, cucumbers, fresh honey.”

She continued, “Mama got pecan brittle. She also got jalapeño cheddar bread. She also got pickles.”

Mia’s mom said, “They’re pickled with some special sauce the guy used.”

Mia opened the pickle jar lid, took a sniff and said, “Smells good.”

But she noticed something was wrong after she took a bite.

She looked at the pickle closely and said, “Is this mold? Aww, man. I’m gonna be sick.”

Take a look at the video.

fml ew help

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person was shocked.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer had a lot to say.

Talk about being grossed out in a major way!

Not the pickles!

