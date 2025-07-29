A Friend Tries To Offer Helpful Medical Advice To Avoid Sun Damage, But They Get Burned By An Unreceptive Audience

Sunburns suck. They’re painful, damaging, BUT incredibly avoidable. That is, if you make the right choices when you’re outside.

In this story, an unfortunate soul makes all the wrong choices while tanning… but doesn’t wanna hear about it.

Let’s shed some light on this dilemma…

AITA for giving medical advice? One of my friends is currently on Accutane and texted photos of sunburns in our friend group chat because she was tanning on the drug. She was complaining that she got burned despite applying sunscreen.

I mean, if you touch fire you’re gonna get burned. Will someone set her straight?

I told her that she probably shouldn’t be tanning at all on that drug and that I’ve seen people get blistering sunburns on Accutane despite SPF. I said it’s not worth the sun damage or risk of blistering sunburn and scarring. I am genuinely concerned for her and she’s naturally pale.

Oh good, OP’s on it. But will our sunburn victim heed OP’s advice?

(For background I was a medical assistant at a dermatology office for over a year and worked with many different physicians, PAs, NPs during my time there. I’m currently starting medical school in July.) She replied saying that “her dermatologist told her she can go tanning on Accutane if she wears sunscreen.” So I replied with this “😬.”

Fair response. Who could argue with that?

And she replies, “Girl you’re not a doctor. Soon though 😍.” So I replied, “I mean none of the doctors I worked for ever recommended tanning on Accutane and also you obviously still got burned despite the sunscreen.” AITA?

I mean, seems like OP is just looking out. But this friend wants to look directly into the sun and complain about it.

What do the comments think?

