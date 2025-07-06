A Grieving Sibling Fights To Keep A Piece Of Their Lost Loved One And Honor His Wishes, But The Rest Of The Family Doesn’t Understand

A death in the family can bring up a lot of issues.

AITA for secretly replacing my late brother’s ashes with fireplace ash so I could keep the real ones? My brother passed away two years ago. We were incredibly close, he basically raised me after our parents died. He had always said he didn’t want to be buried or scattered; he wanted to “stay with the people he loved.”

When he passed, the family decided to scatter his ashes at our childhood home’s lake. I was devastated.

I wanted to keep a small urn, but my older cousin (who organized the memorial) said that was “morbid and selfish” and insisted all the ashes be scattered together. Everyone else went along with it. Here’s where it gets weird.

I work at a lab, and I quietly took a small portion of his ashes home before the official scattering. To avoid suspicion, I replaced what I took with a near-identical weight of gray fireplace ash. No one noticed.

I now have a tiny urn in my apartment, and I feel closer to him because of it. I told my best friend recently, and she was horrified. She said it was deceptive, disrespectful to the rest of the family, and possibly even “spiritually selfish.”

I hadn’t thought of it like that. I never meant to hurt anyone, it just felt like my only way to keep a piece of him with me. So… AITA for secretly replacing some of my brother’s ashes before the family scattered them?

