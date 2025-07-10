A Junkyard Worker Was Able To Start A Honda After The Car Was Involved In A Serious Accident

Are Honda cars well made…?

Well, car enthusiasts definitely have their opinions about this kind of stuff, but, as the saying goes, the proof is in the pudding!

And a TikTokker named Cory posted a video on TikTok and proved to viewers that Hondas can seemingly survive just about anything!

Cory said, “You want to see something crazy?”

The video showed a wrecked Jeep and a destroyed Honda and Cory told viewers, “That Jeep landed on top of that Honda Civic, and this Honda Civic ate a guard rail, twice.”

He added, “There’s no trunk left!”

Cory continued, “Lady came to get her stuff out, sign it over to the insurance company, handed me the key. I’m like dude, what’s the possibility, what’s the possibility?”

And then Cory did what he thought was probably impossible…

He got the Honda started.

Cory said, “Fires right up. Can’t kill a Honda.”

Check out the video.

Now, this is pretty incredible!

