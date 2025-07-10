July 10, 2025 at 2:48 am

A Junkyard Worker Was Able To Start A Honda After The Car Was Involved In A Serious Accident

by Matthew Gilligan

photos of a wrecked honda

TikTok/@corymeyer93

Are Honda cars well made…?

Well, car enthusiasts definitely have their opinions about this kind of stuff, but, as the saying goes, the proof is in the pudding!

And a TikTokker named Cory posted a video on TikTok and proved to viewers that Hondas can seemingly survive just about anything!

a wrecked honda car

TikTok/@corymeyer93

Cory said, “You want to see something crazy?”

The video showed a wrecked Jeep and a destroyed Honda and Cory told viewers, “That Jeep landed on top of that Honda Civic, and this Honda Civic ate a guard rail, twice.”

He added, “There’s no trunk left!”

the back side of a wrecked honda

TikTok/@corymeyer93

Cory continued, “Lady came to get her stuff out, sign it over to the insurance company, handed me the key. I’m like dude, what’s the possibility, what’s the  possibility?”

And then Cory did what he thought was probably impossible…

He got the Honda started.

Cory said, “Fires right up. Can’t kill a Honda.”

interior of a honda

TikTok/@corymeyer93

Check out the video.

@corymeyer93

#honda #civic #towing #recovery #accident #cantkillahonda #mangledmess #stillrunstho #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound – Cory Meyer

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 2.33.05 PM A Junkyard Worker Was Able To Start A Honda After The Car Was Involved In A Serious Accident

Another TikTokker made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 2.33.27 PM A Junkyard Worker Was Able To Start A Honda After The Car Was Involved In A Serious Accident

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 2.33.41 PM A Junkyard Worker Was Able To Start A Honda After The Car Was Involved In A Serious Accident

Now, this is pretty incredible!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter