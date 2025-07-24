A Neighbor Left An Anonymous Note Calling Their Christmas Lawn Decorations “Trashy”, So He Decided To Show Them The True Meaning Of Trashy

Decorating for Christmas is part of the tradition, and each family has their own way of doing it.

This is why what this man’s neighbor did was so rude. Sending an anonymous letter criticizing their Christmas lawn decor was just petty.

So he decided to be petty back.

Let’s read the whole story and see what he did.

Christmas Display Revenge I’m not a huge fan of Christmas house/lawn decorations, but live and let live. My idea of decoration for the holidays is a wreath on the door, low maintenance, tasteful, understated. However, once I had kids, and they wanted to put up Christmas decorations, I was all in because we could all do it together.

The kids had a lot of fun decorating.

We had a blast, playing in the snow as we (really, I) put them up. Mind you, these were not high-end decorations—a couple of wireframe reindeer with lights, a hard plastic Santa, and a Peanuts display. I limited the kids to just a few displays, and they picked them out. Btw our front yard was big, like half the block in both directions.

But the sight of their decorations bothered someone.

One morning, an unmarked envelope showed up in our mailbox (not sure who put it there, since this was before doorbell cameras). It said our displays were trashy and not appropriate for our otherwise “stately” home that the neighbors enjoyed seeing. Of course, the letter was unsigned. Had the letter been signed, I would have had a polite convo with the author.

So he decided to go petty.

I immediately went out and bought the most garish, ridiculous, trashy Xmas displays I could find, and littered the yard with them. It rivaled “Christmas vacation”. I heard nothing further from then on, and I did that every year for the 15 years we lived there, even after the kids were grown and gone. Why? Because SCREW YOU, anonymous neighbor, that’s why!

Don’t tell him how to decorate his lawn!

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

The neighbor’s behavior was trashy.

Why can’t people just mind their own business?

