A New Version Of The Marshmallow Test Offers Puts Kids In A Variety Of New Situations To Test Their Ability To Delay Gratification

The marshmallow test is a famous test where young children are given one marshmallow and told that if they don’t eat it for a set amount of time (or until the adult who gave it to them returns), they will be given multiple marshmallows. The test, it is claimed, helps to determine which children are able to practice delayed gratification, which is an important skillset for adults.

There has been some criticism of this test with some people suggesting that the results may have more to do with what type of childhood the participant had. Kids who were raised in an environment where they knew they could trust adults would tend to do better than those in less honest environments. Criticisms aside, this is still a popular test that can offer some level of insight into childhood behavior.

In an attempt to improve on the test, a new study was done, which has since been published in the Royal Society Open Science. In this new version, children aged 5-6 would complete the test in their own home where they felt more comfortable. In addition, the treat was selected by their parents based on the child’s preferences rather than just using marshmallows for everyone.

Finally, the child in the test was told that they would only get the extra treat if both they and another child who could be seen via a Zoom call were able to refrain from consuming the one treat they had in front of them.

The kids were told that the Zoom link was malfunctioning so that they could see the other child in the test, but could not interact with them. In reality, the other child was just a video previously recorded taking various actions.

The study found that when the recorded child in the video said that they would hold out (before the parent left the room), the kid who was being studied could exercise more patients and refrain from eating the snack for longer. The study also found that younger participants did better than older ones when there was a second child involved.

In the study, the authors talk about the fact that both cooperation and delayed gratification are important skillsets for kids to learn in order to be successful in life, explaining:

“For example, in order for two colleagues to write a joint report, they must coordinate their efforts over time, during which they must also avoid short-term temptations such as social media, watching a movie, etc. They must both self-maintain these behaviors—coordination and delay of gratification—in order to reap the professional rewards associated with their cooperation.”

Most parents would not be surprised at the results of this study. Humans are very social animals and when put in a situation where they need to take a difficult action, such as refraining from eating a favorite treat, it can be very helpful to have someone else there to encourage them. Even if they can’t speak with the other person in the study, the child would be assured that if another kid could do it, so could they.

The marshmallow test, while not perfect, offers important insights into childhood behavior.

