A Passenger Got Upset On A Flight Because No One Would Switch Seats So She Could Sit Close To Her Husband

I can understand if a little kid wants to sit by their mom or dad on a flight or vice versa, but when two grown adults make a big deal about sitting by each other on a plane, it really annoys the hell out of me.

And it happened here, folks!

A TikTokker named Travise posted a video and told viewers about what was getting on her nerves on a recent flight.

The video shows Travise looking pretty annoyed on a flight.

The text overlay begins, “This grown woman about to cry because no one will trade seats with her to sit by her husband.”

Travise’s text overlay added that in the woman and her husband were only sitting one row apart…and this was a five-hour red eye flight.

Who acts like this?!?!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

Some people just don’t know how to behave in public…

