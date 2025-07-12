July 12, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A Passenger Got Upset On A Flight Because No One Would Switch Seats So She Could Sit Close To Her Husband

by Matthew Gilligan

woman sitting on a plane

TikTok/@traviselikedavis

I can understand if a little kid wants to sit by their mom or dad on a flight or vice versa, but when two grown adults make a big deal about sitting by each other on a plane, it really annoys the hell out of me.

And it happened here, folks!

A TikTokker named Travise posted a video and told viewers about what was getting on her nerves on a recent flight.

woman on a plane

TikTok/@traviselikedavis

The video shows Travise looking pretty annoyed on a flight.

The text overlay begins, “This grown woman about to cry because no one will trade seats with her to sit by her husband.”

woman covering her face

TikTok/@traviselikedavis

Travise’s text overlay added that in the woman and her husband were only sitting one row apart…and this was a five-hour red eye flight.

Who acts like this?!?!

woman on a plane

TikTok/@traviselikedavis

Check out the video.

@traviselikedavis

This grown woman about to cry cause no one will trade seats with her to sit by her husband. She on 10b he in 9b- 5 hour red eye flight. ✈️  #fyp #fypage #sitdown @American Airlines #clt #sfo

♬ original sound – ♱

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.58.40 AM A Passenger Got Upset On A Flight Because No One Would Switch Seats So She Could Sit Close To Her Husband

Another TikTokker nailed it.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.58.51 AM A Passenger Got Upset On A Flight Because No One Would Switch Seats So She Could Sit Close To Her Husband

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.59.17 AM A Passenger Got Upset On A Flight Because No One Would Switch Seats So She Could Sit Close To Her Husband

Some people just don’t know how to behave in public…

