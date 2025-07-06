July 6, 2025 at 6:48 am

A Shopper Said A Pharmacist Tried To Stop Him From Getting His Prescription. – ‘Are they able to do that? Withhold medication?’

by Matthew Gilligan

These kinds of stories really drive me nuts…

A man named Brian, who happens to be an aerospace engineer, posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the frustrating experience he had to deal with when he went to a pharmacy to pick up a prescription.

Brian said he went to the pharmacy to pick up three different prescriptions and he told viewers, “The lady at the pharmacy pretty much almost withheld my medication based on how I look.”

Brian said the pharmacist asked him, “What are you using this for?”

The TikTokker then said that he had to explain his “whole medical history” and that he was embarrassed about it.

He asked, “Are they able to do that? Withhold medication?”

@brian_in_space

Can they do that? #question #healthcare #walmart #rude #doctor

♬ original sound – Brian in Space 🪐

And this is what viewers had to say.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

Never judge a book by its cover…

Especially if you work in customer service!

Good grief!

