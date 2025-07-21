July 21, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A Shopper Was Upset When She Learned She Had To Buy A Subscription To Active Her Blink Doorbell Camera

by Matthew Gilligan

woman holding a doorbell camera

TikTok/@itskbakes

Is this frustrating, or what?!?!

A woman took to TikTok to voice her displeasure about something clearly got under her skin in a big way.

Her issue: she bought a doorbell camera without realizing that she needed to pay for a subscription to get it to work.

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@itskbakes

She told viewers, “Tell me why I got this Blink camera for my apartment. I’m so excited to use it so I get it all set up and everything.”

But then she learned something about the product that made her upset…

woman talking about a doorbell camera

TikTok/@itskbakes

The TikTokker said, “Why didn’t anybody tell me you have to buy a subscription just to use the camera? So, not only do you have to buy the camera, now you have to buy a subscription to look out the camera.”

She added, “I’m paying like $20 a month just to look out this camera. What the ****?”

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@itskbakes

Here’s the video.

@itskbakes

Is this even real life?? #xyzbca #fypp #viral #relatable

♬ original sound – ItsKBakes💞

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker offered some advice.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

You gotta have a subscription for everything these days…

It’s kind of exhausting.

