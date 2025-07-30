July 30, 2025 at 6:47 am

A Target Shopper Noticed Something Strange In The Store’s Dressing Room

This TikTok video seems like the start of a horror movie…

And I wonder if anyone has made a film like this yet…

A woman named Helena took to the social media platform to show viewers why she became concerned in a changing room at a Target store.

The video shows Helena took the mirror in the dressing room and a green glow can be seen.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Using the changing room in Target and testing if it was a two-way mirror and then this happened.”

In the caption, Helena wrote, “SOMEONE EXPLAIN!!!??”

Was it a two-way mirror?

Cameras?

Aliens?

The possibilities are endless!

Take a look at the video.

SOMEONE EXPLAIN!!!?? #target #helpme #greenmiddlefinger #green #helpme #erm #ohnaw

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

That’s creepy, no doubt about it!

