A Target Shopper Noticed Something Strange In The Store’s Dressing Room

This TikTok video seems like the start of a horror movie…

And I wonder if anyone has made a film like this yet…

A woman named Helena took to the social media platform to show viewers why she became concerned in a changing room at a Target store.

The video shows Helena took the mirror in the dressing room and a green glow can be seen.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Using the changing room in Target and testing if it was a two-way mirror and then this happened.”

In the caption, Helena wrote, “SOMEONE EXPLAIN!!!??”

Was it a two-way mirror?

Cameras?

Aliens?

The possibilities are endless!

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

That’s creepy, no doubt about it!

