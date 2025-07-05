Mom Warned Her Daughter About Going On A First Date With Someone She Met Online After She Looked Into His Background

Dating sure is strange these days, huh?

You can say that again!

And, based on this viral video from TikTok, it looks like it might be a good idea to start doing extensive background research on your potential dating partners.

A woman named Maddy posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about how her mom potentially saved her from a dangerous situation with a guy she was gonna go out with.

Maddy said she met a guy on Facebook Dating and, after some initial chatting, she agreed to meet him for dinner.

The TikTokker said that she usually does some background research about the guys she goes out with and she later found out that he spelled his name backwards on his Facebook page.

Maddy said, “I live in Indiana, and in Indiana, there’s something called MyCase.gov. I don’t know how many other states have it. And you can put in somebody’s first and last name, or you can just put their last name if it’s kind of an uncommon last name.”

She entered the man’s name the way it was spelled on his Facebook page and she told viewers, “Okay, cool, he’s clean. Every other person that I’ve ever met from a dating app, I know their mom’s name, possibly where they live. This is the one time I did not go CIA investigative mode. But my mom did, because something in her mind goes, wait, something feels weird. And thank God. Thank God for my mom.”

Maddy continued, “As I’m pulling into the parking lot, she goes, ‘Do not go inside. He has several charges for battery, strangulation, several charges for breach of privacy.’”

She added, “Got off the phone with my mom, and I said, let me call him real quick, and I’m gonna go home. I called him and I said, ‘Hey, just letting you know, my mom looked you up. She’s a little investigative baddie, and she found some things.’ You’re allowed to do that. You do not owe a stranger a **** thing.”

Maddy said, “I hope he does not see this. And if you do see this, I told you I would pray for you and hope that you do find somebody and that that didn’t actually happen.”

Take a look at the video.

Always listen to your mom!

She knows best, after all…

