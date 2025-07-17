July 17, 2025 at 4:48 pm

A Traveler Didn’t Expect To Have To Pay To Use Public Bathrooms In Europe. – ‘I should have packed my own rolls of toilet paper.’

by Matthew Gilligan

They do a lot of  things differently in Europe, my friends!

And one of those things is how public bathrooms operate…

A TikTokker named Estrella found that out the hard way and she talked about her experience in a viral video.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: when you’re an IBS girly and go to Europe but you have to PAY to use the bathroom AND pre-pick your toilet paper.”

In case you didn’t know, IBS stands for irritable bowel syndrome.

The video shows Estrella jumping over a bathroom turnstile without paying and then picking out toilet paper.

In a comment, she wrote, “I should have packed my own rolls of toilet paper.”

Check out the video.

@myriamestrella8

Oh nooooo!!! 😩😩💩💩💩

♬ 1812 Overture: Finale – Fritz Reiner

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 9.35.01 AM A Traveler Didnt Expect To Have To Pay To Use Public Bathrooms In Europe. I should have packed my own rolls of toilet paper.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 9.35.12 AM A Traveler Didnt Expect To Have To Pay To Use Public Bathrooms In Europe. I should have packed my own rolls of toilet paper.

And this individual isn’t going anywhere…

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 9.35.41 AM A Traveler Didnt Expect To Have To Pay To Use Public Bathrooms In Europe. I should have packed my own rolls of toilet paper.

You might want to pack your own TP if you’re heading overseas!

