A Traveler Didn’t Expect To Have To Pay To Use Public Bathrooms In Europe. – ‘I should have packed my own rolls of toilet paper.’

They do a lot of things differently in Europe, my friends!

And one of those things is how public bathrooms operate…

A TikTokker named Estrella found that out the hard way and she talked about her experience in a viral video.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: when you’re an IBS girly and go to Europe but you have to PAY to use the bathroom AND pre-pick your toilet paper.”

In case you didn’t know, IBS stands for irritable bowel syndrome.

The video shows Estrella jumping over a bathroom turnstile without paying and then picking out toilet paper.

In a comment, she wrote, “I should have packed my own rolls of toilet paper.”

Check out the video.

You might want to pack your own TP if you’re heading overseas!

