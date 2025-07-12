July 12, 2025 at 8:48 am

An Uber Eats Customer Ordered Sushi, But Then Flowers Got Delivered

by Matthew Gilligan

It seems like you never know what you’re gonna get when you order food delivery these days, because the big companies seem to be pretty unreliable and all over the place…

And a woman named Bruna got a big surprise when she ordered sushi through Uber Eats.

Bruna said that she ordered sushi from the food delivery company…but a bouquet of roses showed up at her door.

She called her boyfriend to say thanks for the flowers…but then she found out he didn’t send them to her.

Bruna checked her Uber Eats account and found out that her sushi was delivered to another address.

Bruna called her driver and was told that she needed to get in touch with Uber Eats customer service.

She got a refund…and she kept the roses.

Bruna said, “If you live in Fort Lauderdale and someone said they were going to drop off flowers and it never happened, don’t break up with them.”

Check out the video.

Please don’t break up with him

This is what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Well, that’s pretty strange!

