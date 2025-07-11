Annoying Coworker Is Even More So Than Usual, So The Cook Finds Multiple Ways To Subtly Get Revenge

Have you ever wanted to get revenge on someone but you didn’t want them to find out it was you?

What if there were a way to get revenge where you person you were getting revenge on could only blame themself?

In today’s story, one cook is not having it when it comes to an annoying coworker’s nonsense, so the cook comes up with multiple ways to annoy the coworker, ways that simply look like unfortunate accidents.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

Sick, exhausted… but still had energy for petty revenge I work as a cook in a long-term care facility, where the job is already mentally and physically draining. We’re constantly on our feet, understaffed, and expected to perform without breaks. It’s exhausting on a good day—and yesterday was not a good day. I went into work feeling like death—sick, drained, and absolutely over it. And of course, today’s the day my coworker decided to try me.

Time to get revenge in a pretty subtle way.

But I didn’t argue. Didn’t snap. I just shifted gears and got quiet. Calculated. Surgical. I placed a full glass of water right in the center of the dish cart, camouflaged among the others. Not on the edge—no, that would be too obvious. Just there, waiting. When she went to grab the stack to wash them, she bumped it. Water everywhere. Right on her. Poor choice on her part, really.

She’s not done yet!

There was the bowl of oatmeal I “forgot” to dump, tucked neatly between the other empty bowls. She grabbed it without looking and—boom. Shattered. Oatmeal and ceramic all over the floor. But she breaks dishes so often no one even questioned it.

But wait, there’s more!

And the cherry on top? I didn’t pick up her slack like I usually do. Every task I normally cover to keep things running smoothly? I left it. She had to stay over an hour late scrambling to catch up while I clocked out on time, smiling.

It was the perfect revenge.

No confrontation. No evidence. Just a series of inconvenient events she couldn’t pin on anyone but herself. She wanted to be petty? I gave her precision sabotage—quiet, clean, and completely deniable. Sometimes revenge is a glass of water and a bowl of oatmeal.

Revenge that doesn’t seem like revenge? That’s very well-calculated!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person loves OP’s quiet rebellion.

Long-term care facilities aren’t cheap!

This person also loves petty revenge.

Another person loves how she made the day “entertaining.”

The best part is that her coworker has nobody to blame by herself!

Isn’t that usually the way it is.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.