Customer Kept Claiming They Weren’t Given The Correct Change, So The Cashier Called The Manager And Had Him Explain The Situation

Customer is adamant that I owe her more change when I use the extra money she gave me for her change I work in a grocery store as a cashier. It was a particularly busy day when this happened. Every till was open with lineups going down the aisles – a very stressful time on its own. I had this couple come through my till. I was being friendly with them as I am with every customer, though they were a bit rude throughout the whole transaction.

I understand when customers don’t want to talk, and I knew I had to be quick to keep the line moving, so I kept it to only asking them the necessary questions. Finally, at the end of the transaction, it’s time for them to pay. “Alright, your total today is $7.45. Will that be cash or card?”

The woman gave me a twenty dollar bill and a toonie ($2 coin). I wasn’t thinking of the math in my head, but the toonie wasn’t actually necessary. Thankfully, our tills automatically tell us how much change to give back. I looked up at it, and her change back was $14.55, which included the toonie she gave me. So, to make her change, I used the toonie I got from her and then added another toonie to make the $4, plus the $10 bill and the other coins needed.

“It looks like I didn’t need that toonie after all,” I said as I gave her the change. With the transaction completed and her bag with the stuff she bought already packed up, I turned to greet the next customer and continue working. “You gave me the wrong change,” the woman says. I stopped what I was doing and looked back at her, sort of confused. At first, I thought maybe I had missed a coin because of the rush.

“Oh? I’m sorry, what did I miss?” “You owe me another toonie.” She laid out all the change I gave her and I counted it up in my head. Sure enough, all of the money was there. Just to make sure, I asked for her receipt to double-check the amount of change I owed. It was all correct. “I’m sorry, ma’am, but it looks like all the correct change is there.”

“No. I gave you twenty dollars and a toonie. You gave me back the toonie and then this change. You owe me another toonie.” “Ma’am, the toonie was too much extra. The change on the receipt includes that the toonie I gave back to you is your change back.” “No, you’re wrong. You still owe me another toonie. I think you need to start looking for another job.” I was absolutely dumbfounded. There was still people waiting to be served in my line and some of them were starting to move over to different tills.

I was getting really stressed out and was starting to shake a bit, being on the verge of having a panic attack. I tried a couple more times to explain the math, but both the man and the woman were adamant that I was in the wrong. My coworker at the till in front of me noticed what was going on and told me to call a manager. I grabbed the phone and paged the intercoms, doing as she said. About a minute later, a manager showed up and asked what was going on.

The woman said her piece, and I explained what I had done. The manager did the same as me by looking at the receipt and counting the change. “So, your total was $7.45. You gave her twenty-two dollars, and he gave you fourteen dollars and fifty-five cents back?” “Yes, but she gave me back the toonie I gave her. She still owes me another toonie.” The manager looked at me and then the woman. “he gave you the right change.”

The couple continued to argue, so my manager took them off to the side so that I could continue serving other customers. This went on for almost ten minutes straight. I’m not sure what the conclusion was, but the couple finally left. After we got through the rush of customers, the manager came over to check in and reassure me that I had done nothing wrong. I told him everything that happened, including what the woman had said about me needing to look for another job. He just laughed and told me not to worry about it.

Overall, a pretty rough experience. For a couple weeks after that, I was honestly expecting to be told that there had been a complaint filed about me. Thankfully, it never happened.

