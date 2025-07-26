Another Guy Moved His Still Damp Laundry Out Of The Dryer And Used His Machine, So This Young Man Decided To Return The Favor

Shared laundry rooms have unwritten rules, like not touching someone else’s laundry, and not leaving your laundry in the machine when it’s done.

Not everyone follows these rules.

This young man was using the dorm’s almost empty communal dryers when he found out that someone had removed his damp laundry to use his machine, despite plenty of available dryers.

So he decided to get even.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

Moved my still damp laundry? Fine I’ll mess with yours. The dorms I’m living in have communal washers/driers. It’s usually pretty empty, especially on Saturday afternoons when I go in. There are plenty of open machines even discounting the broken ones. Yet I go to get my stuff and find that someone emptied out my, still damp, sheets and towel onto the counter, and they had put their stuff in.

This young man moved his stuff to a different dryer and restarted the other guy’s timer.

I don’t want to start something unnecessary that might escalate, so I just move them to a different dryer (which was easy since most of the dryers were open) The new guy’s stuff was still wet, not just damp but wet. And I was just going to leave without restarting the dryer before deciding to go the extra step and moved the timer so it looks like it ran the whole time then stopped.

He discovered that the other guy moved his laundry to another machine.

Coming back an hour later, I forgot where exactly I put my stuff, so I open one dryer to check and realized, “Hey, this is that one guy’s stuff.” Turned out, he had moved it to a new dryer after finding it still wet. He must have thought the other dryer was broken. It makes sense all of the machines were old and there were at least 8 or so dryers down at the moment.

And he set the timer back to zero… again.

Well, his stuff is still wet and, seeing an opportunity, I again set the timer to zero. I got my stuff, then leave. No clue what he’ll think when finding it, but I just hope he’s just as annoyed as I was finding that someone had moved my still damp sheets when there were plenty of open dryers.

Lol. Talk about pettiness. Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

What goes around, spins around.

