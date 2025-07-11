Passenger Tried To Cut In Line And Blocked His View At Baggage Claim, So He Confronted Him With Rude Remarks

Traveling in the middle of the night can test anyone’s patience.

If you were waiting for your bag at baggage claim and another passenger stood right in front of you, blocking your view of the bags, would you move somewhere else so you’d have a better view, or would you confront the person standing in front of you and tell him to move?

AITAH for asking a person to move at baggage claim We were on a red eye flight arriving at 3 a.m. I’m seated in Comfort Plus, so this was towards the front of the plane. I end up getting to baggage claim sooner than 80% of the passengers.

A few minutes go by and the bags start coming. I’m standing at the yellow strip lines, minding my own business. Next thing I know, there is a person that walks around me, along with 3 others with their oversized bag. They stand directly in front of me, with their bag resting against me.

Just to be clear, there is 1 person 2 feet to my right, and it’s completely open next to them. There are 2 others who are 3 feet to my left.

This oversized bag person could’ve stood next to any of us. We were behind the yellow striped line. Yet, they chose to be right at the belt and completely blocked me from seeing any bags.

This is where I may be the jerk. I leaned forward and said: “Hey, I don’t mean to be rude, but there is all this open real estate around us for you to stand. But you choose to just stand right in front of me?”

He didn’t say a word, just looked embarrassed and went to the other side of the carousel. From there, everyone was staring at me like I was a jerk. My partner told me to stop while I was mid-sentence and then walked away after I finished my single sentence.

I said it very snarkily due to being exhausted from traveling. After I grabbed the bags, my partner said that was kinda rude and I shouldn’t have done that. From the reaction of the other people and my partner, I’m starting to second guess myself. So, AITA?

Sometimes, you have to be rude to remind other people about proper etiquette.

