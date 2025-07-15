July 15, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Arby’s Customer Bought A Sandwich And Weighed The Meat To See If The Advertising Was Accurate

a sandwich from arby's

I’ve never thought to do this before, but I’m glad someone else decided to give it a shot!

A man named Steve posted a video on TikTok and he did what a lot of folks have probably thought about doing for years: he took the time to weigh the meat on the sandwich he ordered from Arby’s.

sandwich in a box

The video shows the TikTokker removing the meat from a sandwich.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Weighing Arby’s 1/2 lb roast beef sandwich without the bun and after taring the scale to see how much it weighs.”

picking up meat with tongs

The final weight of the roast beef?

0.4452 pounds…

Well, that’s not exactly a 1/2 pound, now is it?!?!

meat being weighed on a scale

Check out the video.

Now lets see what viewers had to say about this.

We need more consumer action like this!

