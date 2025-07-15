Arby’s Customer Bought A Sandwich And Weighed The Meat To See If The Advertising Was Accurate
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve never thought to do this before, but I’m glad someone else decided to give it a shot!
A man named Steve posted a video on TikTok and he did what a lot of folks have probably thought about doing for years: he took the time to weigh the meat on the sandwich he ordered from Arby’s.
The video shows the TikTokker removing the meat from a sandwich.
The text overlay on the video reads, “Weighing Arby’s 1/2 lb roast beef sandwich without the bun and after taring the scale to see how much it weighs.”
The final weight of the roast beef?
0.4452 pounds…
Well, that’s not exactly a 1/2 pound, now is it?!?!
Check out the video.
@scubbastevee
Now lets see what viewers had to say about this.
This person asked a question.
Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.
And this individual spoke up.
We need more consumer action like this!
