Arby’s Customer Bought A Sandwich And Weighed The Meat To See If The Advertising Was Accurate

I’ve never thought to do this before, but I’m glad someone else decided to give it a shot!

A man named Steve posted a video on TikTok and he did what a lot of folks have probably thought about doing for years: he took the time to weigh the meat on the sandwich he ordered from Arby’s.

The video shows the TikTokker removing the meat from a sandwich.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Weighing Arby’s 1/2 lb roast beef sandwich without the bun and after taring the scale to see how much it weighs.”

The final weight of the roast beef?

0.4452 pounds…

Well, that’s not exactly a 1/2 pound, now is it?!?!

Check out the video.

Now lets see what viewers had to say about this.

We need more consumer action like this!

