Are Hacipupu The New Labubu?

True story: a friend of mine works at a toy store, and when I saw him recently and asked what he’d been up to, he pulled out his phone and showed me a picture of a line wrapped around a city block.

“What’s this?” I asked.

“It’s a line for our store. For Labubu,” he said.

“What is a Labubu?” I asked.

“A toy that’s ruining my life,” he said.

More specifically, they’re just little rabbit doll…things, but their popularity is, inexplicably, off the charts right now.

And then there’s this news from TikTok user @gmergurl123:

“I just saw a video of this girl saying, ‘okay, you guys win, where do I get a Labubu?'”

“And one of the comments just said, ‘no girl, you should get a Hacipupu.'”

“A Hacipupu?”

hey what’s going on? i just got used to the #labubu what is a #hacipupu ?!

It’s not a joke, they exist.

But there’s already a new trend:

Where are we right now, exactly?

This is going downhill.

Seems like it means dookie in every language.

As a survivor of the Beanie Baby years, I foolishly believed we’d all realized stuffed animals are just that and never worth the hype.

But I was super, SUPER wrong.

