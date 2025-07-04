Artificial Intelligence Is Getting Better Every Day, But There Are Plenty Of Examples Proving That It Isn’t Ready To Replace Every Job

Artificial intelligence (AI) is very impressive, and it is getting better every day. It does a pretty good job at writing basic content, creating and editing images, and sorting through large amounts of information so humans don’t have to do it.

When it comes down to very detailed real-world uses, however, a growing number of people are finding that it just isn’t up to snuff quite yet.

Some specific areas where AI has failed to find success include school work, human resources, writing scientific papers, legal matters, and more.

If you ask any school teacher, they will tell you that they have had students attempt to pass of papers as their own. While AI is certainly good at a lot of things, it is not ready for this type of trial on its own. At the very least, students need to be able to read through the information generated by AI and fact-check it for accuracy. In many cases, it is also necessary to tweak the wording of AI content to make sure that it reads smoothly to the average audience.

When it comes to human resources, millions of companies have already implemented AI systems to do things like scan through hundreds of resumes to narrow down he choices to just the top candidates. The problem, however, is that there are lots of examples of AI algorithms producing racist or misogynist results, leaving companies exposed to the risk of being sued for hiring discrimination.

Of course, when a tool is available, people will use it, whether it is fully ready or not. That is happening all the time when it comes to the field of law. One noteworthy case was when Michael Cohen (President Trump’s former legal counsel) was found to be filing AI-generated briefs in the court of law.

Law professor Mark Bartholomew talked to Business Insider about this and said:

“I think courts will clamp down before AI appearances can gain a foothold.”

While that is great in the courtroom, the cat is out of the bag when it comes to AI-powered search results. If you type into Google, Bing, or any other top search engine, you are going to get some AI results. Many people take these results as gospel, even though AI has a problem with wanting to generate fast results, whether they are accurate or not.

It seems inevitable that AI is going to take over millions of jobs in the next decade. The fact is, however, AI just isn’t ready yet.

