Best Buy Shopper Ordered A New Computer From The Store, But An Empty Box Was Delivered To Her. – ‘In 24 hours they’ll let me know if I’m approved for a refund.’

I’ve said it before, but it’s time to say it again…customer service seems to be pretty bad these days all across the board!

And here’s another example for you to chew on…

A woman named Maddie posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how she got royally screwed over after she bought a computer from Best Buy.

Maddie showed viewers the empty box that was supposed to contain the laptop she bought from Best Buy.

She said, “There’s three spots on the box for my new laptop that say exactly what it is. So, when you shipped it through FedEx, they could read it was a MacBook Air. And you know what they did? They stole it.”

Maddie continued, “I call Best Buy customer service, I get disconnected. I get hung up on. I wait 30 minutes. But they tell me in 24 hours they’ll let me know if I’m approved for a refund.”

A Best Buy customer service representative also told her they couldn’t send her a replacement computer because they were sold out of that particular model.

Maddie then went to the Best Buy store to talk with the manager…where she was told to call the company’s customer service number again.

This time, the worker told her that they would try to “retrieve” the missing computer.

Maddie said, “What are you? The FBI? And what makes you think I want a stolen laptop for top dollar? They’re holding my money hostage.”

The TikTokker called again the next day and was told she’d have to wait two or three days to see if she would get her refund.

Maddie posted a follow-up video and said that her steps to try to get her refund still weren’t working and she was still waiting to be approved.

She told viewers, “Honestly, at this point, I just want my money back. I feel like a company that large can give me my $800 back.”

$800 for an empty box doesn’t sound like much of a deal…

