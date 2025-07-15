Born Via An Affair And Raised By Her Grandparents, She’s Getting Very Delayed Revenge On Her Parents For Abandoning Her

We’ve got a doozy of a story for you today.

Like a reverse parent-trap? In all seriousness though, this is pretty heavy.

It’s about secrets, shame, shunning, and a family that will never be the same.

The person caught in the middle had been keeping a big secret her whole life, but now that the secret is out, she’s feeling responsible for the downfall.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for ruining both my parents marriages for disowning me?

I am the by-product of my parents extra-marital affair. Both of them had spouses at the time. My birth-mother got pregnant and had to tell her husband as he was overseas when I was conceived so there was no way I was his. A few months after I was born they decided not to divorce. I was given to my grandparents on my mothers side to raise with my birth father secretly paying child support without his wife’s knowledge.

Now years later, they’d like to connect.

Both my parents had other children, my dad’s side knows nothing about me but my siblings on my mum’s side were told that I am adopted by my grandparents. Recently I decided that I wanted to know more about my dad’s family and I sent a friend’s request to one of my siblings and my dad so I could get to know him. Well he freaked out and contacted my birth mum and they asked to speak to me over Skype. They both told me that they couldn’t risk staying in contact with me and told me that they were going no-contact and to please respect it and move on with my life.

And now they’re going scorched earth.

Well I did pretty much the opposite. I contacted my dad’s wife and shared screen shots of our conversations and told her everything. She is now divorcing him while on my mother’s side I told both my siblings who then went on to tell extended family including her husband’s side so now they are seperated and my siblings hate my mother. Currently my siblings on both sides lives have been upturned and after the satisfaction has worn off I feel like I unnecessarily hurt them through my parents. AITA for ruining my parents marriages?

Her parents messed up, and she suffered in silence for a long time. Cutting her off for wanting to know her family, pushed her over the edge. Her parents can only blame themselves.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say:

It’s not clear what the parents expected.

How cruel can you be?

This was going to come out eventually – clearly a lot of people knew.

What an unimaginable position to be in.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.